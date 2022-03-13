Delivery drivers feel impact of rising gas prices

"I used to fill up for about $34 a tank and now since it went up I'm going about $41 now," one delivery driver said.

DENVER — The surge in gas prices has forced some delivery drivers to make changes to their workload.

John Hickman told 9NEWS he drives 40-50 hours a week.

"This is my office," he said with a chuckle as he sat in his car. "I used to fill up for about $34 a tank and now since it went up, I'm going about $41 now."

Hickman said his fuel efficient car isn't stopping him from delivering, but it is forcing him to decline a lot more orders that won't cover the cost of gas.

"You got to think about the distance and how far you're going to go and the rate of pay and what it's going to be for the Dash," he explained. "I've also seen with gas prices going up a lot of people, they're not tipping as well either so I think it might be affecting them too as well as us."

Some delivery driving apps have taken action due to the surge in gas prices. Uber announced a surcharge on fares and deliveries late last week.

"I park right here and I do the restaurants that are right here in a 0.5 mile radius and I don’t take it further than 2-3 miles," Hickman said as he explained why he will continue to drive through the surge. "Just be mindful of the [orders] you’re taking."

Uber stated its fees are temporary and will go to drivers responsible for paying for the gas they use. The new surcharge for Uber Eats is 35 or 45 cents, depending on the location.

The company said it is tracking gas prices to figure out if it needs to make more changes.