6 injured in collapse at Gaylord Rockies pool

Aurora Fire Rescue said two victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries when an HVAC unit fell into a pool.

AURORA, Colo. — Six people were injured in a collapse at the Gaylord Rockies pool Saturday morning.

Aurora Fire Rescue Chief Alec Oughton said crews that were already at the resort for training responded around 9:50 a.m. after part of an HVAC system collapsed into a pool with around 50 to 100 people in it.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Oughton said it's not clear what caused the collapse at this point, and that an investigation will be conducted by Gaylord Rockies, not Aurora Fire.

"I know they have an interest in looking into what happened and getting to the bottom of it," Oughton said.

We have provided medical care for six total patients.

Two of these patients were transported to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/yVQOwebgY5 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) May 6, 2023

