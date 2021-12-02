Suspected gender reveal leaves a mess at Colorado state park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Some visitors to Castlewood Canyon State Park last weekend left a mess of trash and blue confetti that park staff suspects was part of a gender reveal.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said a lot of trash was left along the Lake Gulch Trail at the park in Douglas County, south of Franktown, and that it took park staff four hours to clean it up.
This wasn't the first time it has happened, either. CPW had a similar case a couple weeks ago at the same park.
> The video above, a refresher on how to leave no trace, was broadcast on Sept. 6, 2019.
CPW asks park visitors to leave no trace, which means:
- Stay on the trails.
- Dispose of trash and use restroom facilities.
- Leave the park's natural features, like flowers and rocks, as you found them.
- Observe wildlife from a distance and don't feed animals.
- Don't start any fires and properly dispose of smoking materials.
More than 200,000 people a year visit Castlewood Canyon State Park, which includes the Castlewood Canyon Dam, rock climbing and more than 14 miles of trails. It's one of 43 state parks in Colorado.
