Many hikers have their eyes set on the end of the trail, but for geocachers, the real prize may be found along the way concealed under a rock or tucked away in a bush.

Geocaching is a hobby among outdoor enthusiasts in which a GPS-enabled device and coordinates are used to locate containers hidden away by other players.

Most of the time the payoff is in the hunt, but for geocacher Jason Winder, the hobby is leading him to life-changing destinations.

Watch his story above to learn more about Winder’s journey from the hospital bed to the tops of mountains.

