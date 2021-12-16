Geographic naming board recommends new name for Chaffee County gulch

The board approved a motion Thursday to rename the 1.5-mile-long gulch on Bureau of Land Management property just east of Johnson Village.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board is proposing that a Chaffee County gulch be renamed Yan Sing Gulch.

The board approved a motion Thursday to rename Chinaman Gulch, a 1.5-mile-long feature on Bureau of Land Management property just east of Johnson Village.

A proponent originally suggested the gulch be renamed Trout Creek Gulch, but the Chaffee County commissioners and Bureau of Land Management both opposed that name.

Board member William Wei, joined by two other board members, came up with a new proposal: Yan Sing, a Romanized version of a Cantonese word for resilience.

The Geographic Naming Advisory Board on Thursday approved the recommendation, which will go to Gov. Jared Polis and then the U.S. Board of Geographic Names for approval.

The Chaffee County commission is also expected to support the name, a commission spokesperson said at Thursday's meeting.

The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board, which was set up by Polis, meets monthly to hear from Coloradans and discuss names that might need to be changed across the state.

In September, the board recommended a mountain south of Idaho Springs in Clear Creek County be renamed Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain.

The new name for the 11,459-foot mountain was advanced by the North Cheyenne tribe. Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain is named in honor of an influential 19th-century Cheyenne translator known as Owl Woman.

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names approved the new name last week.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Voices of Change