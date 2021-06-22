George Bush Presidential Library reopening July 1

The presidential museum will have reduced hours and open Tuesday-Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum is set to reopen to the public on Thursday, July, 1, just in time for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The library, which is the official museum dedicated to former President George H.W. Bush, is part of the National Archives and Records Administration and was closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The days and hours of operation will be initially reduced with the museum open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. with the final set of tickets being sold at 2:15 p.m.

Group sizes are also being limited to six people per group and visitors will be encouraged to maintain social distancing though masks are not required for vaccinated guests.

The museum will continue extra cleaning protocols and sanitization of the facility every day.