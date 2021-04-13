Derek Chauvin trial: State will rest its case Tuesday, judge says

Judge Peter Cahill told jurors that he expects the defense to begin calling its witnesses Tuesday, with closing arguments beginning Monday, April 19.

Tuesday, April 13

Judge Peter Cahill expects closing arguments Monday, April 19

George Floyd's brother, Philonise took stand as 'spark of life' witness

Use-of-force expert: 'No reasonable officer would have believed that that was an appropriate, acceptable or reasonable use of force'

Expert cardiologist: 'George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event, and he did not die from a drug overdose'

Judge denied Chauvin defense request for jury to be sequestered and questioned again after police shot Black man in Brooklyn Center

After hearing from three witnesses for the prosecution on Monday, the defense is expected to begin calling its own witnesses on Tuesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and police body camera footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

In a pretrial hearing Monday morning, Judge Peter Cahill denied a request from the defense to sequester and re-question members of the jury following the fatal shooting of a Black man by police in nearby Brooklyn Center.

When court began following the hearing, jurors heard testimony from Dr. Jonathan Rich, a cardiologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and an associate professor at Northwestern University. As part of his work, he looks at all the deaths and near deaths in the cardiac care unit at Northwestern to determine what could have been done differently.

"I can state with a high degree of medical certainty that George Floyd did not die from a primary cardiac event, and he did not die from a drug overdose," he testified.

In the afternoon the prosecution called George Floyd's brother to the stand as a "spark of life" witness. Minnesota allows this kind of testimony from people who knew the victim in real life, even though they were not present on the day in question.

Philonise Floyd talked about George as a leader of their family, the one who made sure his brothers and sisters got to school on time with a snack packed in their bag. Floyd also talked about his brother's relationship with their late mother.

"It was one of a kind," Philonise said. "He showed us how to treat our mom and how to respect our mom. He just, he loved her so dearly."

The final witness to take the stand on Monday was Seth Stoughton, a use-of-force expert.

Stoughton said there are two elements to Derek Chauvin's use of force: First, the knee on George Floyd's neck and second, the prone restraint itself.

He said a "reasonable officer" would have realized that Floyd was already in handcuffs, and that there were four officers on the scene. He said it was not "necessary" to put Floyd in the prone position at that point.

Stoughton also testified that a reasonable officer would have known the risk factors of the prone position, and of a knee on someone's neck while they were in that position.

"Someone without a pulse does not present a threat in any way," Stoughton said.

Use of force expert Seth Stoughton highlighted the fact Chauvin said to keep George Floyd where he is -- after Lane asks "should we roll him over?"



As Stoughton testifies, the jury sees this timeline made by the prosecution. pic.twitter.com/dSOD1t5Cgt — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 12, 2021









After the prosecution rests its case, defense attorney Eric Nelson will begin calling his own list of witnesses.

Judge Peter Cahill told the jury this will happen Tuesday, and that he expects closing arguments will begin on Monday, April 19.

"Expect that when you report for duty on Monday that it will be followed by sequestration," Cahill said. "So pack your bag."









