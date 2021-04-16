Derek Chauvin trial: Jurors prepare to begin deliberations Monday

On Thursday, Judge Peter Cahill dismissed jurors until closing arguments begin on Monday morning, when they will be sequestered while they decide a verdict.

MINNEAPOLIS — Defense, prosecution rested their cases Thursday

Derek Chauvin pleads the Fifth, chose not to take the stand in his own defense

Jury dismissed, will return Monday for closing arguments

Judge told jury to 'plan for long and hope for short' deliberation

Prosecution called pulmonologist Dr. Martin Tobin as a final rebuttal witness

The prosecution and defense rested their case Thursday morning, and all testimony is complete for the murder trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The jury will return to the courtroom Monday morning to hear closing arguments and begin their deliberations.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree and third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and police body camera footage showed the former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

On Thursday morning, former Minneapolis police officer Chauvin chose to invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and not take the stand in his defense.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson rested his case shortly after the jury entered the courtroom Thursday morning, and prosecutors from the state called Dr. Martin Tobin back to the stand as a rebuttal witness in response to Wednesday's testimony from Dr. David Fowler.

Tobin challenged Fowler's assertion that carbon monoxide exposure was a contributing factor in Floyd's death, saying that because the autopsy showed an oxygen saturation of 98%, the highest possible level of carbon monoxide would have been 2%.

Judge Peter Cahill told the jury to return for closing arguments Monday with a bag packed for sequestration and deliberation. He told the jurors the length of deliberation is up to them, but suggested they "plan for long and hope for short."

In the meantime, the judge and attorneys will work to finalize the instructions that will be given to the jury on Monday to help guide them toward a fair verdict.