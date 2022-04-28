How Coloradans can get their $400 or $800 TABOR checks

Most fulltime residents have already taken the necessary step to get their checks by filing a 2021 state income tax return.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The majority of Coloradans are eligible to receive $400 or $800 checks from the state government due to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) passed in 1992.

Most fulltime residents have already taken the necessary step to get their check mailed to them this summer; filing their 2021 state income tax return.

Any fulltime resident who hasn't filed can still ensure they get a check by filling out and submitting Form DR 1014 before May 31.

However, a lot of residents including many veterans and seniors do not regularly file state income tax returns, and they have questions regarding their eligibility.

The short answer is yes, they are still eligible to receive the $400 check for single filers, and $800 for joint filers if they are a fulltime resident. However, a state income tax return must be filed in most cases, even if the resident would not normally be required to do so.

Anyone seeking additional information or assistance can reach out to the DOR call center at 303-238-7378, or the state's community tax help resources.

DOR did say there is an exception for seniors and persons with disabilities who apply and qualify for the Property Tax/Rent/Heat Credit (PTC) Rebate for 2021 expenses. Individuals in that program will not need to file a return to get their TABOR checks.

More details about the PTC Rebate and the requirements are being refined through legislation, and more information about the program and eligibility requirements will be provided when available, DOR said.

According to Gov. Jared Polis' office, there are additional benefits to filing state and federal income tax returns even if the taxpayer owes little to nothing.

"Filing a return ensures that any excess withholding tax is refunded," Conor Cahill, a spokesperson for Polis' office, said. "They may also be eligible for valuable refundable state and federal credits such as the earned income credit and the child tax credit. This is the same requirement for Coloradans who claim and receive payment for the six-tier/flat sales tax refund mechanism that would normally refund the money at filing time next year."

"Filing a zero income tax return is always a good idea, both federally and with the state," Cahill added. "If you qualify for tax credits, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit, you can receive a refund even if your tax is $0."

The TABOR refund checks are expected to go out in the mail in August or September, according to Polis' office.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.