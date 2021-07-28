A giant boulder fell on a rural Colorado road. The town decided to keep it and make it a tourist attraction

Governor Polis even came to the town of Dolores to open the Point of Interest on the side of the road

DOLORES, Colo. — There are some cities that spend millions to attract tourists. The town of Dolores in Southwestern Colorado had an attraction quite literally just fall down the mountain.

"Big rock. Estimated eight million pounds," said Todd Jones, a retired CDOT employee in southwestern Colorado. "It’s going to be there a long time."

> Video above: The West Dolores River at the trailhead to Colorado's only geyser

The trail the boulder left as it rolled down the mountain two years ago is still there today. Jones was one of the first on scene at the rock slide outside Dolores, but he may have felt it before he saw it.

"I think it was 2.8 on the Richter scale out at the site at Mesa Verde," said Jones. "When I first saw it, when I topped the little hill over here, I pretty much thought to myself, what has just happened?"

When the boulder fell on to Colorado Highway 145 outside Dolores, it also shook up tourism a little bit when they decided to build the road around the fallen boulder instead of blow it up.

"People want to know what is one thing that distinguishes you from everyone else. Now, we’ve got a big huge eight million pound rock," said Susan Lisak with the Dolores Chamber of Commerce. "It closed us down for a while but now it’s a great tourist attraction that people will still come around."

Lisak fields lots of rock-related questions. Even when someone unexpected asks about it.

"When I heard that Governor Polis was coming, I was actually pleasantly surprised," said Lisak. "They had to rebuild the road a little around it and then rebuild the powerline."

The governor came to Dolores to open the new Point of Interest on the side of the highway. Memorial Rock is here to stay.

"The governor came down, presented the road signs that are now installed on the highway that mark memorial rock," said Jones. "It dug a big trench across the highway. Completely took the highway out."

Down the road in Cortez, the experts know the rock isn't good for a whole lot more than a selfie.

"The rock up there is sandstone," said Sharon Sanchez, one of the owners of San Juan Gems. "I think people are interested in it when they go past it, as far as coming here as a destination, I kind of doubt that they do."

She couldn't sell that type of rock in her store, but it's still good for business in the area.