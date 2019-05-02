AURORA, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck near the intersection of East Iliff Avenue and South Vaughn Way in Aurora just after 8 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Jenna Solomon was attempting to cross East Iliff Avenue when she was hit by the pickup, according to a release from Aurora Police. The driver of the truck and another witness both stopped, called for help and rendered aid.

She was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and died several days later.

Solomon was on her way to school and was not using the signaled intersection to cross East Iliff Avenue, Aurora Police said. She was halfway across Iliff and stepped off the median and into traffic when she was struck by the westbound pickup.

Police said there was no evidence that speed or other factors contributed to the crash. The driver of the pickup has been cooperative, police said.

