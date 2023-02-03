Girl Scout cookies won't go up in price in Colorado

Don't worry, Colorado! The cost of a box of Girl Scout cookies here will not rise in price in 2024.

DENVER — Girl Scout cookie lovers in Colorado can rest a little easier: While the price of Thin Mints or Tagalongs will likely go up in other parts of the country, Coloradans will continue to pay $5 a box.

In a statement last week to CNN, Girl Scouts of the USA, the parent organization behind every regional council and local troop, acknowledged that some troops may be raising prices. That came after multiple media reports that cookie prices could increase to $6 or $7 a box, depending on where you are.

There are 111 Girl Scout councils across the country, each of which sets the price for troops under them. On Monday, Girl Scouts of Colorado confirmed that they're not increasing the price of cookies in 2024.

Before 2014, a box of cookies cost $4, but by the 2016 season, all troops had adopted the now-common $5 per box price tag.

Girl Scout cookies are the trademark fundraiser for the 111-year-old Girl Scouts. Selling the cookies is designed to teach entrepreneurial skills to young girls and pay for education programs or other troop activities.

Chris McCrory contributed to this report.

