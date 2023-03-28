Girl Scouts of Colorado opens nations first DreamLab in Denver

The DreamLab is a welcoming space where Girl Scouts and others can try things, like STEM projects, podcasting, performing on stage or climbing a bouldering wall.

DENVER — Girl Scouts of Colorado opened the first-in-the-nation Girl Scout DreamLab center in Denver's Lowry neighborhood.

The center in Colorado will be the first of eight new centers around the country, including two that are opening this summer.

The DreamLab is part of a national Girl Scouts property strategy to create visible, innovative spaces where girls can try new things, like STEM projects, podcasting, performing on stage or climbing a bouldering wall.

“At Girl Scouts, we are building the leaders of tomorrow,” Girl Scouts of Colorado CEO Leanna Clark said in a release. “Giving troops access to the resources available at the Girl Scout DreamLab will allow us to continue to further our mission through this new way of experiencing Girl Scouts. We are so excited to pave the way for the future of Girl Scouts.”

The DreamLabs are designed to elevate the Girl Scout experience among those who are new or unfamiliar with Girl Scouting and provide a welcoming space designed to be a Girl Scout destination that is modern, engaging and appealing to today’s girl.

On March 12, the same day that Gov. Jared Polis proclaimed “Girl Scout Dream Day,” nearly 1,000 Girl Scouts, their families, and community members gathered to try out the Girl Scout DreamLab.

“I’m excited for the STEM lab since I really like science and math and working with my hands, ”Girl Scout Cadette Bianca Morris, 12, said in a release. "Eight-year-old Anabel Williams said she’s looking forward to the social aspect of the DreamLab. “I want to meet new friends and have experiences I maybe couldn’t have had before.”

Girl Scouts of Colorado began the process to select a site and prepare to open the first DreamLab more than a year ago. The first DreamLab was funded in part through a partnership with GSUSA.

The DreamLab, which is located in the Boulevard One development in Denver’s Lowry neighborhood, will be available for Girl Scout troops to reserve for meeting and activity spaces starting in June and will be home to partner programs, badge workshops and even Family Fun Days. There is a boutique and community members are welcome to stop by to check it out.