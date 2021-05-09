Colorado adventure park closed after person dies

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will be closed Monday and Tuesday after an incident that resulted in a fatality at the park.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park will be closed for two days after an incident that resulted in a fatality at the theme park Sunday evening.

According to a post on the park's Facebook page, the incident happened on the Haunted Mine Drop ride Sunday evening. The park did not give any details about the incident or the cause of the death.

"Out of respect and concern for all parties involved, we will not have further comment until all details have been confirmed," the post read. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved."

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The park will be closed Monday and Tuesday for the investigation. They plan to reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Glenwood Caverns is a mountain-top amusement park featuring cave tours, thrill rides, and kids activities. The Haunted Mine Drop ride, which opened in July 2017, plunges riders 110 feet deep into a mountain, then returns them to the main level.

