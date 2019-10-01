About 100,000 Colorado drivers who renewed their vehicle registration last month overpaid due to a computer glitch, DMV spokesperson Sarah Werner said.

A computer programming error calculated higher rates than what the state formula calls for and overcharged drivers $50 to $120 on the specific ownership tax.

Werner said the error impacted some drivers with vehicle model years of 2010 or between 2014 and 2018. Workers are still trying to learn the full scope of the error and are working to implement a fix.

The DMV is testing a solution for residents who have not yet renewed their December-expired registration to make sure the error doesn’t occur again.

Werner said the DMV will reach out to impacted drivers once a resolution has been determined.

