Glitter bombs, confetti eggs litter Colorado picnic sites

Park rangers had to use rakes to slowly gather the small bits of trash.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Park rangers in Jefferson County said glitter bombs and confetti eggs are becoming a problem on public trails and picnic areas.

Jeffco Open Space's maintenance team and park rangers spent several hours cleaning and picking up small pieces of confetti at Lair o’ the Bear Park.

Video from several picnic sites showed the litter left behind from Easter weekend on public lands. Rangers had to use rakes to slowly gather the small bits of trash.

"Manufacturers, sellers and users of glitter bombs and confetti eggs please do better!" said a park ranger with Jeffco Open Space. "Help keep parks and Jeffco trails clean and litter free!"

As far as I’m concerned, glitter bombs & confetti eggs should be banned in outdoor parks & public spaces because this is what gets left behind. This video is after the Maint team & Rangers spent several hours picking up and raking the picnic areas at #LairOtheBear #jeffcotrails pic.twitter.com/ltagPzTFSW — Jason (@jcosrangerjason) April 11, 2023

Previous tweet / vid was after pick up and raking… here is what it looked like before clean up at a different picnic site. Manufacturers, sellers and users of #GlitterBombs & #ConfettiEggs please do better! Help keep parks & #jeffcotrails clean & litter free! https://t.co/LJf2uX6apr pic.twitter.com/RXTBjhwBBf — Jason (@jcosrangerjason) April 11, 2023

In 2020, Jefferson County Open Space shared photos of trash left behind from a gender reveal party at Crown Hill Park.

Someone wanted the world to know they are expecting a baby boy, as evidenced by the trail of blue confetti scattered on the ground.

According to Jeffco Open Space, the ranger who found the mess spent three hours raking it already and was due back later to finish.

"Littering is littering, regardless of your baby's gender! If you choose to have a gender reveal party, please do so in a way that does not harm the environment," Jeffco Open Space wrote in a Facebook post. "This little celebration is a violation of regulation C.14. Litter: It shall be unlawful to deposit or leave any refuse, trash or litter in or on Open Space Lands except by depositing such refuse, trash or litter in designated waste receptacles."

If the person behind the mess is caught, the fine for the crime would be $100.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) asks outdoor recreators to throw all trash away and to help leave our outdoor spaces better than you found them.

"Pack it in, pack it out. Whatever you bring into the outdoors, take it out with you. This includes food waste, toilet paper and dog waste bags," said CPW.

