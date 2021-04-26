Large boulder closes portion of Gold Camp Road

North Cheyenne Cañon Park and Helen Hunt Falls visitors will want to avoid a closed portion of Gold Camp Road.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Gold Camp Road, west of Colorado Springs, is now closed to vehicles due to a large boulder blocking the roadway.

The boulder fell into the road Sunday, April 25, and the U.S. Forest Service is working to access all options for remediation.

The closure is from the northern boundary of North Cheyenne Cañon Park, north of the Chutes and Ladders trailhead, to the gravel parking lot uphill from Helen Hunt Falls, said the City of Colorado Springs.

The city has asked the public to avoid the area to minimize traffic issues associated with overcrowding.

Colorado Springs crews have also planned a temporary closure of Gold Camp Road from the northern boundary of North Cheyenne Cañon Park to Helen Hunt Falls from May 3 to May 28.

The city said the closure will allow crews to improve and expand the existing gravel parking lot located uphill of Helen Hunt Falls at the intersection of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, High Drive and Gold Camp Road.

During the planned closure, Gold Camp Road will be open to recreational users, including hikers, cyclists, equestrians and motorized vehicles under 50 feet width.

"These improvements will provide some much needed parking relief," said David Deitemeyer, senior landscape architect. "While work is underway, though, visitors can expect North Cheyenne Cañon Park to be busy with very limited parking. To ensure a more positive experience, we highly recommend that visitors plan ahead and consider parking near the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center, and then hike or bike into the park until this lot is complete. We’d like to thank residents and visitors for their patience while we work to make the park experience more enjoyable for all."

The parking lot project will increase the current parking lot count from 75 non-designated spaces to 92 designated stalls. Concrete curb and gutter will be added, along with a paved asphalt surface and accessible parking spaces.

The $320,000-project is funded by the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) sales tax, said a release from the city.

