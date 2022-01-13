'Hoarder conditions' found in home after fire reported, resident unnacounted for

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 17000 block of West 17th Place in Golden.

GOLDEN, Colo. — One person is unaccounted for after a fire started in the 17000 block of West 17th Place in Golden, the fire department said. That's in a neighborhood south of South Table Mountain.

Golden Fire Department (GFD) was notified of the structure fire at about 5:25 a.m. Thursday, according to GFD Chief Jerry Stricker.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from the attached garage of the home, Stricker said.

Fire crews working the fire reported "hoarder conditions" inside the home making it difficult to go inside, according to Stricker.

Neighbors told firefighters the occupant of the home was last seen arriving home at about noon on Wednesday. He has not been seen since, Stricker told 9NEWS.

Firefighters from Golden Fire Department, Pleasant View Fire Department, Fairmount Fire Department and West Metro Fire Rescue responded to the call.

