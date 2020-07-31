Man dies after fall on Longs Peak

The 26-year-old man from Golden fell 600 to 800 feet, according to park officials.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a fall while climbing Longs Peak Thursday.

According to a release from Rocky Mountain National Park, park rangers received an emergency call early Thursday morning from a group of climbers on Broadway Ledge, near Fields Chimney on the east face of the popular 14er. The group told rangers they had witnessed an unroped climber in another climbing group fall while traversing Broadway Ledge.

Park rangers responded and reached the 26-year-old man from Golden at the base of Fields Chimney, the release said. He had fallen about 600 to 800 feet.

The release said the man's body was flown by helicopter to the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park Thursday afternoon, then transferred to the Boulder County coroner.

His name will be released after his family has been notified.