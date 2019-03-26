GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden will renovate an office building into a new civic center after acquiring a brewery property from MillerCoors USA, the city announced Tuesday.

Golden said it plans to buy 7.1 acres of property from the Coors brewery for $12.25 million. The property includes a 160,000-square-foot office building that MillerCoors spokesperson Marty Maloney said is currently about 30 percent occupied.

MillerCoors employees currently housed at the building will remain there until December and then move to the brewery office complex, according to Maloney.

The new civic center, once built, will include the city's administrative offices, the Golden Police Department, the Golden History Museum and space for other community entities, according to a release from Golden.

Golden's current City Hall building, which would be replaced, sits at 911 10th St.

"We envision a vibrant gathering place for the community with consolidated city offices, as well as room for some of our cultural entities to expand and thrive," said Golden City Manager Jason Slowinski.

The purchase also allows Golden greater control over the future development of the Clear Creek corridor in the city's downtown area, the release says.

The deal has yet to be approved: Golden City Council will vote on it April 11.

If approved, the city says in its release that it will "engage in a lengthy public input process to determine future land uses of the existing city hall and history museum sites as well as the additional acreage acquired in the purchase."

