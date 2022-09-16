Man puts hole in wall to neighboring townhome, sticks gun through it before fire, police say

Officers initially responded to a felony menacing call after a man reportedly hammered a hole in a wall and stuck a gun through it, Golden Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOLDEN, Colo. — Officers responded to a felony menacing call that resulted in a fire in a townhouse building Friday morning, Golden Police Department said.

Officers responded around 3:24 a.m. to Building A in the Table Mountain townhomes at 17250 W. Colfax AVe., police said.

The victim reported a person associated with a unit knocked a hole in the wall of a neighbor's unit and stuck a gun in through it. Police also said there was a tactical light shining through the hole.

Officers knocked on the door of the suspect unit and then noticed there was an orange glow from the unit and curtains were beginning to melt. They backed away before hearing a boom and seeing smoke and flames.

Officers evacuated Building A, and Golden Fire Department arrived on scene at 3:55 a.m., along with units from West Metro Fire District, Pleasant View Fire District, Fairmount Fire District, Foothills Fire District and Stadium Medical Services.

The fire engulfed the entire building. Just before 8 a.m., the scene was still active. People were being asked to avoid Colfax Avenue between U.S. Hwy. 6 and Corporate Drive in Golden as crews continued to work.

The resident associated with the unit wasn't inside and hasn't been found. No arrests have been made.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross responded to assist residents with shelter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.