Golfer from Westminster among 9 killed in Texas crash

Authorities say a pickup truck crossed the center line of a highway and crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf teams.

ANDREWS, Texas — A 22-year-old student from Westminster was among the nine people killed in a fiery head-on collision in West Texas Tuesday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on a two-lane road in Andrews County, Texas, which is about 30 miles east of the New Mexico state line. A pickup truck crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest men's and women's golf teams, Sgt. Steven Blanco of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Among the victims was University of the Southwest golfer Jackson Zinn, 22. Zinn was from Westminster and graduated from Ralston Valley High School in 2018, according to the school's website.

Six students and a faculty member were killed in the crash, along with the driver and a passenger in the pickup truck, Blanco said. Two students were taken in critical condition by helicopter to a hospital in Lubbock.

The other victims who died were identified as:

Tyler James, 26, of Hobbs, New Mexico

Maurico Sanchez, 19, of Mexico

Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas

Karissa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton, Texas

Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas

Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal

A 13-year-old boy from Seminole, Texas, who was in the pickup truck

Henrich Siemens, 38, of Seminole, Texas, who was in the pickup truck

The golf teams were returning to Hobbs, New Mexico from a tournament in Midland, Texas, the department said.

The department said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash. Investigators are working to determine what caused the pickup to go into the oncoming lane.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

