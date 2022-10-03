x
Good Samaritan Medical Center lockdown lifted, no threat found

Multiple police agencies responded to Good Samaritan in Lafayette on Monday afternoon. No threat was found in the area.

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A lockdown at Good Samaritan Medical Center has been lifted after no threat was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple police agencies responded after a report of gunfire outside the hospital, at 200 Exempla Circle, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The hospital was on lockdown as a precaution, but there was no threat inside the hospital, said SCL Health spokesman Greg Moss.

Lafayette Police said they received a report of what sounded like gunshots near the hospital. They responded and "out of an abundance of caution" sent officers inside the building to make sure there was no threat.

The all-clear was issued about 4:20 p.m., and the building reopened.

Lafayette Police, Boulder Police and CU Boulder Police all responded to the scene.

