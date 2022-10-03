Good Samaritan Medical Center lockdown lifted, no threat found

Multiple police agencies responded to Good Samaritan in Lafayette on Monday afternoon. No threat was found in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A lockdown at Good Samaritan Medical Center has been lifted after no threat was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple police agencies responded after a report of gunfire outside the hospital, at 200 Exempla Circle, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

The hospital was on lockdown as a precaution, but there was no threat inside the hospital, said SCL Health spokesman Greg Moss.

Lafayette Police said they received a report of what sounded like gunshots near the hospital. They responded and "out of an abundance of caution" sent officers inside the building to make sure there was no threat.

The all-clear was issued about 4:20 p.m., and the building reopened.

Lafayette Police, Boulder Police and CU Boulder Police all responded to the scene.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.