BOULDER, Colo. — There’s a daily war waged on Boulder sidewalks. It keeps going every time someone carelessly tosses a piece of gum to the ground. Chris Zachariasse wishes people wouldn’t, but it keeps him employed. He’s the one fighting the war.

“Once you start to notice it, you see it everywhere,” Zachariasse said, standing at the corner of 13th and Pearl streets in Boulder.

Zachariasse is director of operations for Downtown Boulder Partnership. His team is tasked with removing gum from city sidewalks. Zachariasse admitted, he deals with a curse. No matter where he goes, his eyes spot blackened globs of gum on the ground.

“A lot of people are surprised that it’s gum actually,” he said. “They don’t think that the black spot on the ground is gum, but that’s what it is.”

The gum stains have been building in Boulder over the past four or five years, Zachariasse said. The equipment and mixture of chemicals his team used to remove the gum didn’t work very well. Last summer, Zachariasse said his team received approval from Downtown Boulder Partnership to test out a new solution: superheated beet juice.

“98 percent pure beet juice,” Zachariasse said.

Zachariasse and members of his team wear a $3,000 backpack equipped with small propane tanks connected to what looks like a vacuum hose with a small brush head at the end. The contraption resembles the proton packs from the Ghostbusters movies.

“That’s what everyone says,” Zachariasse smiled.

When Zachariasse switched the pack on, steam spurted out of the brush head.

“The propane turns into a steam and then the steam mixture along with the bristles on the end kind of just dissolves the gum,” Zachariasse said.

Zachariasse and his team have already removed much of the gum from Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall. They’re now taking the beet solution to surrounding streets. Zachariasse said many are surprised to hear the beet juice works so well. He’d heard of its success in other applications.

“I’m from North Dakota,” Zachariasse said. “They deice their roads with beet juice up there.”

Zachariasse said the beet juice smells a lot better than other cleaning solutions, too. He likened it to Juicy Fruit – a fitting description from Boulder’s gum removal expert.