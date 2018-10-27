DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is expressing his sympathy for victims of Saturday's shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Hickenlooper tweeted: "We must able to live in peace and to worship in total freedom, without fear of discrimination or violence. "Our hearts are with the people of Pittsburgh."

RELATED | What we know about the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh

What happened at the Tree of Life Synagogue is purely tragic. We must able to live in peace and to worship in total freedom, without fear of discrimination or violence. Our hearts are with the people of Pittsburgh. — John W. Hickenlooper (@GovofCO) October 27, 2018

Pittsburgh police say a suspect was taken into custody following the shooting at Tree of Life Congregation that caused what they described as "multiple casualties."

© 2018 KUSA-TV