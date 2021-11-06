3rd winner of Colorado's $1 million cash drawing to be announced Friday

Governor Jared Polis will announce the third $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing winner and second round of scholarship winners.

DENVER — Friday, Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will announce the third $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing and the second round of scholarship winners.

9NEWS will live stream the news conference in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

The five winners will be announced as part of the $50,000 scholarship program to encourage students to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

> Video above: the second winner of Colorado's $1 million vaccine was announced June 11

Twenty-five scholarships are being offered, along with a $1 million lottery program for five adult winners who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Polis will be announcing the winners at noon, from the Boettcher Mansion, Carriage House.

