x
3rd winner of Colorado's $1 million cash drawing to be announced Friday

Governor Jared Polis will announce the third $1 million Colorado Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing winner and second round of scholarship winners.

DENVER — Friday, Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) will announce the third $1 million winner of Colorado’s Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing and the second round of scholarship winners. 

The five winners will be announced as part of the $50,000 scholarship program to encourage students to get vaccinated against COVID-19. 

Twenty-five scholarships are being offered, along with a $1 million lottery program for five adult winners who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. 

Polis will be announcing the winners at noon, from the Boettcher Mansion, Carriage House.

