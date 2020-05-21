Graduation Celebration hosted by Colorado Public Radio Classical, May 23

An hour long celebration featuring traditional graduation music and special dedications to 2020 grads will be held May 23 at 2 p.m on CPR Classical.

COLORADO, USA — Spring 2020 graduates may not get to cross the stage to receive their diploma this May, but CPR Classical will share the public radio stage to honor their achievement.

>Video: Their senior year isn't going as planned, but class of 2020 is still being celebrated

An hour-long Graduation Celebration program hosted by CPR Classical will feature music played at traditional commencement ceremonies, as well as dedications to this year's graduates.

If you have family member or friend graduating in May and you would like their name mentioned on the air, you can make a dedication by emailing the following information to graduation@cpr.org or by leaving a voicemail at 720-222-9501.

Include in your email or voicemail:

the graduate's name

the school they are graduating from (degree if applicable)

a quick story about their journey

if you have photos you'd like to share, please include those as well

In addition to mentions on the air, photos of the graduate will be shared on CPR Classical's Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages*.

If you are planning a drive-by celebration or neighborhood parade during the Celebration Program, let CPR Classical know on the Graduation Celebration event on Facebook.

9NEWS also invites you to give a shout-out to seniors by submitting a senior photo to celebrate their accomplishment.

Listen to CPR Classical on your radio at 88.1 FM in Denver, stream the music by clicking on "Listen Live" in the navigation above or by asking your smart speaker to "Play CPR Classical."