COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are investigating after someone spray-painted messages and threw red paint on the welcome sign along Interstate 25.

In the photo sent by a viewer, someone spray-painted a message that appears related to the officer-involved shooting of De'Von Bailey. Red paint can be seen splattered across 'Colorado Springs'.

KRDO

"The city has responded to address the vandalism per its normal procedures. Code enforcement cleaned the graffiti just after 8:00 this morning” says Kim Melchor with the City of Colorado Springs communication office.

According to previous reporting, the welcome sign was revamped earlier in 2019 at a cost of $217,000. That money was raised through private donors.

Bailey, 19, was shot and killed by CSPD officers back in August, following reports of a robbery. Last month, Fourth District Attorney Dan May announced that there will be no criminal charges filed against those officers.

