Lakewood man dies while on boating trip in Grand Canyon

James Crocker, 63, was on day six of a multi-day private boating trip on the Colorado River, according to authorities.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — A Lakewood man died on Monday while on a private boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

About 10 a.m., Monday, Grand Canyon National Park was alerted to a personal locator activation beacon from a non-commercial river trip near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to a NPS news release.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center then received a report that CPR was in progress, the release says.

James Crocker, 63, had entered the river at the top of Hance Rapid. Members of his group pulled him out of the water, saw that he was unresponsive and started CPR, NPS said.

A park helicopter flew park rangers into the location, but all resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, NPS said.

Crocker was on the sixth day of a multi-day private boating trip, according to the release.

The NPS and the Coconino County medical examiner will conduct an investigation.

Video above: 10-year-old kayaker sets presumed world record as youngest to paddle through Grand Canyon, published Nov. 12, 2020.

