x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Local News

Skier dies in avalanche near Berthoud Pass

It was Colorado's fourth avalanche-related death of the season.
Credit: Grand County Search and Rescue

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — An avalanche has claimed the life of a skier in First Creek, near Berthoud Pass.

According to Grand County Search and Rescue (GCSAR), family members reported the man overdue Saturday but were able to provide a good last-seen point.

GCSAR said one of their teams found a recent avalanche and were able to search the debris area. They found a pair of goggles, then the fully-buried skier.

He did not have a transceiver, GCSAR said.

GCSAR said the man's body was taken to a trailhead, then turned over to the Grand County coroner. 

He was the fourth person to die in an avalanche in Colorado this season.

"Please, please, please be careful out there," GCSAR said in a Facebook post. 

RELATED: Avalanche danger is high despite the lack of snow in Colorado

RELATED: 2 backcountry skiers found dead in avalanche near Silverton

RELATED: Avalanche kills backcountry skier in first such death of the season

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 