Drivers trapped between mudslides in Grand County

Drenching rains along the East Troublesome Fire burn scar caused mudslides Wednesday.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Multiple mudslides along the East Troublesome Fire burn scar trapped motorists Wednesday afternoon.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) said some motorists along Highway 125 were caught in between mudslides but that they were in safe spots.

>Video above: Art exhibit takes pressure off locals who are tired of answering questions about East Troublesome Fire

The first reports of the mudslides were sent out just after 2:30 p.m. by the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The slides forced the full closure of Highway 125 two miles south of Willow Creek Pass between Buffalo Creek and Cabin Creek, CDOT said.

Highway 125 is the main road that connects the town of Granby, in Grand County, to Walden in Jackson County.

Heavy, soaking rains fell in and around the East Troublesome Fire burn area Wednesday, forcing the National Weather Service in Boulder to issue Flash Flood Warnings for the town of Grand Lake and stretching into portions of southwestern Larimer County.

A flash flood warning has been issued for the East Troublesome burn area in Northeastern Grand County and Southwestern Larimer County until 6:15 PM. Here is a more detailed map: #COwx https://t.co/cyV9frt74O pic.twitter.com/XRpFmOixy5 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 21, 2021

Heavy rains along the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar triggered mudslides in Larimer County Tuesday evening, destroying at least five structures and killing one woman. Two men and another woman are still missing, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. A Flash Flood Warning was posted for the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar at around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. That warning expired at 4:30 p.m.

More mudslides in the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area forced Interstate 70 to close in Glenwood Canyon. The highway remains closed as of Wednesday evening.

Separate mudslides closed Highway 133 in Pitkin County near Carbondale, and Independence Pass on the Lake County side. Both roads have since reopened.