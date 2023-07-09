Sheriff's office resumes search for missing kayaker

A close friend is coordinating a fundraiser to help pay Ari Harms' bills. He has been missing since late May.

DENVER — Deputies in Grand County have resumed their search for a kayaker who went missing at the end of May.

Ari Harms was kayaking on the Colorado River near Hot Sulphur Springs when he went missing. Deputies said in a Facebook post on Thursday that because of a significant decrease in water levels, they're able to resume the search.

"The last month has been pretty much a nightmare," Harms's close friend Joe Dazzle said. "It's really hard not having someone that you talk to almost every single day who's such a big support system. Ari looked out for a lot of us, so a lot of people are actually feeling this huge hole in themselves."

While the search efforts were temporarily paused last month, so many parts of life kept going.

"Two rent cycles have gone through, unfortunately. His roommate has been trying to hold the fort down, but the bills are still piling up," Dazzle said. "So that's just the reality of it, unfortunately."

Dazzle is coordinating a fundraiser at Hamburger Mary's on Tuesday to help pay Harms' bills. He said they want to make sure Harms has a place to come home to, because while things have changed over the last month, their hope remains the same.

"Ari saw the best in all of us. He never gave up on any of us," Dazzle said. "You know, it's our turn to step up."

The benefit is Tuesday at 7 p.m. All the money taken in from reservations and at the door will go towards Harms' bills.

