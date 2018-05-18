The 5-year-old Grand Junction girl who sustained injuries as a result of a bear attack was released from the hospital Friday.

St. Mary's Medical Center said in a statement that Kimberly Cyr's injuries have "healed sufficiently for the approval of her discharge from the hospital."

"She continues the process of healing in the care of her family and medical caregivers," the hospital said.

The bear -- a two-year-old male, cinnamon-colored black bear weighing 150 pounds -- attacked Cyr on Sunday around 2:30 a.m. after she went outside to investigate noises in the yard she may have thought were coming from her dog, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW).

The girl's mother said she went outside when she heard screaming to find the bear dragging her daughter, according to CPW's release. The bear reportedly dropped the girl after her mom screamed at the animal.

The parents will not face charges, CPW said.

RELATED: No charges for parents of Grand Junction bear attack victim

CPW on Monday killed the bear responsible for the attack. DNA later confirmed the bear killed was the one that attacked Cyr.

This is the paw of the bear that may have attacked a 5-year-old in Grand Junction. A tech is swabbing the bear’s claw – they are looking for DNA evidence

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

RELATED | Wildlife officers kill bear suspected of attacking girl

RELATED | DNA confirms bear killed by wildlife officers attacked Grand Junction Girl

"The family thanks the public for their support and outpouring of concern and continues to ask for the respect of their privacy," St. Mary's Medical Center said in its statement.

The last human death from a bear interaction in Colorado was in 2009, according to CPW. In the last five years, there have been 13 reported black bear attacks, including this attack.

© 2018 KUSA