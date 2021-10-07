x
Grandfather, 3-year-old boy missing in Sheridan since Saturday evening

A two were last seen in block 3000 of West Milan Avenue. They went fishing and never returned, according to authorities.
Credit: CBI

SHERIDAN, Colorado — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said they are searching for a grandfather and his grandson after they went fishing Saturday evening and didn't return home.

George "Nate" Crihfield, 63, and Nathaniel Janson, 3, were in a black 1999 Chrysler Concorde with a Colorado license plate, XOS-565. The car has white scuff damage tape on the window. The two were last seen in block 3000 of West Milan Avenue in Sheridan.

Crihfield was last seen wearing a blue shirt, cut-off jean shorts and glasses. He has grey hair and brown eyes. He's about 5 feet 9 inches and 155 pounds. CBI describes Janson as wearing a white shirt and red, white and blue swim trunks with sharks on them. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He's 3 feet tall and 30 pounds. 

Anyone with information about the two, please call 303-762-2211.

