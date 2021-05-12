Grass fire burns 7 acres in east Denver

Smoke from the fire was visible Sunday afternoon. No structures were damaged.

DENVER — Smoke was visible from a grass fire that burned about seven acres in the Lowry neighborhood of east Denver Sunday afternoon, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD).

The fire started around 2 p.m. in the area of First Avenue and Dayton Street, near CommonGround Golf Course and Lowry Dog Park.

DFD said the fire was driven by high winds.

About 25 firefighters responded and were able to contain the fire before it affected any structures.

There's no word on what caused the fire.

The #DenverFireDepartment just completed operations at a 7 acre grass fire that was driven by the winds in the Lowry Neighborhood. The 25 #DFD firefighters were able to get ahead of the fire before it affected any structures. No updates to follow. @CityofDenver @DenSafetyDept pic.twitter.com/P0HQ1Xxpml — Denver Fire Department (@Denver_Fire) December 5, 2021

This fire on the east side of Denver was one of several burning in windy conditions across Colorado Sunday afternoon.

A fire called the West Ranch Fire has burned less than 10 acres in the foothills west of Ken Caryl Valley in Jefferson County. That fire is not threatening any structures.

The Miners Candle Fire has burned about 20 acres west of Idaho Springs in Clear Creek County. Two structures were destroyed in that fire, and several homes have been evacuated.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Wildfires in Colorado