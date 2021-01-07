Crews respond to grass fire at Commerce City railyard

South Adams County Fire worked with two other agencies to put it out.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Crews from three agencies responded to a grass fire in Commerce City Sunday afternoon that created smoke that was visible for miles.

The fire was burning in the area of 54th Avenue and Dahlia Street, according to South Adams County Fire. That's just south of where Highway 270 meets Vasquez Boulevard.

South Adams said on Twitter they were working with Adams County Fire and Denver Fire to put it out.

>> Video above: Eastbound I-70 closed at 32nd Avenue due to semi-truck fire.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Crews working fire near 54th & Dahlia with ACFR and Denver Fire. More details to come. — South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) July 4, 2021

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.