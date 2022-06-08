Here are the trends at 2022 Great American Beer Festival

For the first time in three years, the American craft-beer industry and the beer-drinking public gathered in Denver at a Great American Beer Festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — For the first time in three years, on Thursday, the American craft-beer industry and the beer-drinking public gathered in Denver at a Great American Beer Festival, where beer trends showed the impact of the pandemic.

The first of the four public sessions of the largest gathering of brewers in the U.S. — the event continues Friday and then again Saturday afternoon and evening — was expected to be the smallest of the weekend, with brewers pouring for die-hard aficionados. And while the crowd grew as the night progressed, brewers who view the festival as both a consumer testing ground and an opportunity to reacquaint themselves with industry peers noticed that things were different, in both pleasant and intriguing ways.

>Video above: Meet one of the beer judges at this year's GABF.

Patrick Crawford, the co-owner of Denver Beer Co. who greeted long lines at his booth with offerings such as a triple IPA and a smoked peach sour ale, said the sparser crowd and smaller number of brewers reminded him of the festival as it was around 2013.

GABF fell from 584,000 square feet to 389,000 square feet and from 800 brewers down to 500 this year as ongoing construction and a competing event at the Colorado Convention Center forced it into a smaller space, but attendees still scurried about the hall trying a range of styles.

“I’m excited about the excitement around beer in Denver and the fact that we’re getting a kick in the pants,” Crawford said while looking out onto the crowd. “A lot of people have moved to Denver in the past three years, and they don’t know about this … I feel people are really pumped to be here this year and try beers.”

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.