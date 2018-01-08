DENVER — Get ready! General admission tickets for the Great American Beer Festival ( GABF) go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

They're sure to sell out quickly so you'll want to be near a computer or some type of device with internet access at 10. Click here to purchase tickets. They cost $85.

Tickets sell out every year for the event which takes place September 20 through September 22 at the Colorado Convention Center.

It features more than 800 breweries and at least 3,500 beers and represents the largest collection of U.S. beer served in a public tasting event. GABF was founded in 1982.

