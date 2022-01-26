Auto garage burns in Greeley

Greeley Fire reported no one has been injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

GREELEY, Colo. — Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out at an auto garage in Greeley.

The fire was first called in at around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Greeley Fire Department (GFD). The fire is at a three-bay garage located near 3rd Avenue and 16th Street. That's just a few blocks northeast of the University of Northern Colorado campus and two blocks west of Highway 85.

There are five engines, two ladder trucks and two battalion chiefs on scene, GFD said. Greeley Fire's hazmat crew has also been called to the fire scene due to concerns of potential runoff, fire officials said.

The garage, an outbuilding and a stack of tires are what's burning, GFD said. Thick, dark smoke billowing from the building can be seen for miles.

No one has been injured in the fire and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will be updating as information becomes available.

