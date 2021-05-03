3 injured in apartment fire after reported explosion in Greeley

The victims were taken to the hospital with burn injures after a reported explosion and fire around 2:15 a.m., officials said.

GREELEY, Colo — Three people were taken to the hospital after an apartment fire early Friday morning, Greeley Fire Department (GFD) said.

Firefighters responded around 2:15 a.m. to a reported explosion and fire at an apartment building on the 1300 block of 9th Street near 13th Avenue, according to GFD. That's a few blocks west of the U.S. Post Office on 11th Avenue.

Crews saw a visible fire on the upper floor when they arrived, and GFD said a second alarm and additional ambulances were requested.

Residents were evacuated while firefighting efforts were underway and the fire was quickly contained, GFD said.

Three people were taken to the hospital with burn injuries and GFD did not have an immediate update on their condition.

Two families were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

