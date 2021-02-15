House fire displaces 16 in Greeley

A fire damaged a single-family home and garage, forcing residents out into sub-zero temperatures Sunday night.

GREELEY, Colo. — Sixteen residents were displaced from a home into sub-zero temperatures by a fire Sunday night, the Greeley Fire Department said (GFD).

There was an initial call for a residential fire alarm at a single-family home, and GFD said it was followed by additional calls describing an explosion and fire.

GFD said crews arrived to find a heavy, fast-moving fire in the garage that was rapidly expanding to the residence.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, and GFD said residents are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, according to GFD.

The initial damage estimate is $60,000, and GFD said the cause is under investigation.

Many local residents are staying inside and using additional heaters while freezing and sub-zero temperatures have lingered over the past few days.

GFD reminds residents to follow the manufacturer's instructions when using additional electric or gas heaters.

The overnight low in Greeley on Sunday night was recorded at -21 degrees Fahrenheit, according to 9NEWS meteorologist Laurann Robinson.

