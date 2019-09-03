GREELEY, Colo. — A woman is dead after a fire ripped through a home on the 2000 block of 5th Avenue Saturday morning in Greeley, according to police.

Sgt. Todd Finch with the Greeley Police Department said firefighters first got the call from a neighbor about a blaze at 2:12 a.m. A woman was believed to be inside the building, Finch said.

The Greeley Fire Department responded with five engines, two ladders and two ambulances to the scene. An engine got on scene first and reported a fire coming from the basement of a boarded-up house, according to a release from Greeley Fire Battalion Chief Ben Ojinaga.

Firefighters found a woman in the basement as they fought the blaze and rushed her to the North Colorado Medical Center where she later died, Finch said. There were no other details.

The 2000 block of 5th Avenue in Greeley is lined by houses; parked between 20th and 21st streets to the east of the city's downtown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Greeley police and fire investigators.

