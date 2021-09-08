Greeley's interim city manager appoints interim police chief

City officials said they are conducting a national search for Greeley’s next police chief.

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley's interim city manager has appointed Deputy Police Chief Adam Turk as interim police chief beginning Sunday, Sept. 12.

Turk will serve as the interim police chief while officials conduct a national search for a permanent replacement. Turk has 14 years of law enforcement experience in leadership positions, according to the City of Greeley.

“Based on his experience, community involvement, and administrative leadership, I am confident that in this interim phase, Adam will step into his leadership role and serve the community with continued integrity and stewardship,” said interim City Manager Raymond Lee.

The city said in a release that Turk started his managerial career with the city in 2007 as a sergeant supervising detective staff. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2013, overseeing all law enforcement patrol operations.

In 2018, he became deputy chief. Turk started serving the City of Greeley as a police officer in 1999.

“I am excited to lead the department as interim chief, working alongside 219 professionals who work tirelessly serving the citizens of Greeley,” Turk said. “The police department will continue to serve with integrity, accountability, and transparency. We will continue efforts to build on relationships in the community and commit to a community culture of understanding and compassion. This will involve a lot of listening.”

Greeley Police Department (GPD) Chief Mark Jones announced his retirement last month after a 35-year career.

According to a news release, Jones will be moving to Missouri to be closer to his children and grandchildren. Jones' last day will be Saturday, Sept. 11.

