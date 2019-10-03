KUSA – A Greeley officer who had pulled over another vehicle for a traffic stop was taken to the hospital after being rear-ended by a pickup truck, a spokesperson for the department said.

The crash occurred just after 1:40 a.m. Sunday near 17th Avenue and Reservoir Road, according to Greeley police.

Both the officer and the person driving the pickup truck involved in the crash were taken to the hospital. It’s unclear how serious their injuries were.

Police are still investigating the crash, and it’s unknown if the driver of the pickup truck will face any charges.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS