To find students who've stopped coming to class, one Greeley school knocks on doors

Their goal is to get students who'd gone missing since the pandemic to want to come back to the classroom and get their degree.

GREELEY, Colo. — Inside Greeley Central High School, student Adriana Herrera has found her focus.

"No, I didn’t think I would like the school this much," Herrera, a Junior who moved to the United States from Mexico in 2014, said.

Today, she’s organizing a cultural day of celebration. Not too long ago, she didn’t think she’d make it to junior year inside a classroom.

When the pandemic hit, Herrera felt lost learning from home while also learning English. She was one of thousands of students across the state that stopped coming to class, even when schools reopened. She found working to help her family was more important.

"I was working in the fields where I was able to help my family. Even a little bit, it wasn’t a lot. But that was one of the reasons I stopped being able to come to school," Herrera said. "I didn’t understand school, I didn’t understand classes. It was so hard for me."

Attendance in places like Greeley has dropped since the pandemic. Bringing students back to class starts with people like Cynthia Esquivel.

Cynthia works with Zero Dropouts, an organization that’s contracted with Greeley-Evans District 6 to help students get back to class and stay there. So far, it’s working.

"She told me, 'Oh I’m in the fields, I’m helping my family, and this is what’s going on,'" Esquivel said. "I told her, let’s make a plan. I don’t want to tell you to stop working, but school is a priority. Let’s talk about your future. How do you see your future?"

Last summer, 9NEWS followed Esquivel and her team at Zero Dropouts as they went door to door in Greeley trying to find kids at their homes who were missing from class. It’s the same way she got Herrera to give school another chance.

"Adriana was pretty much just shutting herself down. She was saying, ‘I don’t have potential,'" Esquivel said. "What’s the point of going to school if I’m going to drop out? There’s no point of wasting my time now if I can get money and help my family."

Attendance overall is down about 5% since before the pandemic, though programs like Zero Dropouts are making in impact to move the numbers in the right direction. Every night the school sends robo calls to kids who weren’t in class, but that doesn’t work nearly as well as people showing up at students’ homes who’ve been missing.

"When we get students back, we don’t ask the questions like, ‘Where have you been?’ We say ‘Welcome back, we’re glad to see you,'" said Cary Smith, the Principal at Greeley Central High School.

Smith said the challenge of making up the lost time during the pandemic is ongoing and will continue for a long time.

"In that time that we were out and remote, that created gaps in their education. It created gaps in their knowledge. It created gaps in some of their social-emotional wellbeing," she said. "They could turn off their screens and not be involved."

Herrera is now a leader for her school and her family.

She said she realized that working in the fields like she was doing can help her family buy food for just a couple weeks. By studying to get a degree, she said she can help them for the rest of their lives. She eventually wants to become an architect to help design homes for other people living with multiple generations of their family in the same house.

"She saw many opportunities in me that was able to be a good student and that I’m able to overcome obstacles in my life," Herrera said of Esquivel. "It was me realizing that I had an opportunity in life, and it wasn’t just working in the fields."