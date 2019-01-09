Next to the pencils and paper ready for a new school year, trauma kits and tourniquets now sit in every Greeley classroom.

A Greeley Police School Resource Officer noticed the schools weren’t as prepared as they could be for a mass shooting situation. That’s when he began putting together hundreds of trauma kits.

"We want to be prepared for an event but we also hope that it’s never going to happen. We want to be prepared if it ever should happen," said Officer Dan Czapenski, an SRO with the Greeley Police Department. "We came up with the idea of placing trauma kits, or bleeding control kits, in every classroom throughout the school district."

Czapenski gets training for how to stop bleeding in an emergency. In an era when school shootings happen far too often, he realized teachers should have the same tools.

One by one he and other officers got donations and packed gauze, pads, and tourniquets into bags. 1,000 of them, one for every classroom at every school in the city.

"We do tourniquet training on how to apply the tourniquet. Once we’re done, we issue out the kits and they are placed in every classroom," said Czapenski. "We want to make sure that they’re getting medical care as quickly as possible."

With more than 1,000 students at Northridge High School in Greeley, it’s Principal Insoon Olson’s job to keep them safe. The trauma bags could save lives if the unthinkable were to become reality.

"You can plan a lot, but you’ll never be able to plan for every possible scenario or emergency that happens," said Olson. "This is about being prepared for the possibility and hopefully never have to."

Greeley Police began doing training for teachers and putting the kits in classrooms in 2018. They hope to have them in every classroom soon.