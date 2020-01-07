Greeley Stampede firework show

Local businesses partnered with the Greeley Stampede to put on Northern Colorado’s largest firework display on July 4.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Greeley Stampede will partner with local businesses to continue with Northern Colorado’s largest firework display on Saturday, July 4.

The patriotic fireworks show is being streamed on the 9NEWS Facebook page.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. (weather dependent) and will go for approximately 20 minutes.

There will be no organized activities or amenities at Island Grove Regional Park. If people do choose to come to the park, they are encouraged to practice social distancing between groups and follow the City of Greeley's park rules.

Greeley Stampede Fireworks Watch the Fourth of July fireworks display at the Greeley Stampede! Posted by 9NEWS (KUSA) on Saturday, July 4, 2020

"We want everyone to stay safe and healthy as they enjoy the holiday and the fireworks," said Greeley Stampede General Manager Justin Watada. "The fireworks are visible from at least 10 miles from the park, so there is plenty of space around the Greeley-area to watch the fireworks from."

Country music station Big 97.9 will have a customized soundtrack to go with the show.

"We have worked with the fireworks crew to sync the music to the show," said Big 97.9 Afternoon Show Host Shawn Patrick. "Having the music playing in the background really adds something special to the fireworks and brings the show to another level."

To listen to the custom soundtrack, tune into Big 97.9 on the radio or on the iHeartRadio app before the show starts.

The Greeley Stampede has been a Colorado tradition since 1922 focused on celebrating and preserving Colorado's Western heritage through rodeo, concerts, a carnival, vendor fair, food and more. The first festival drew more than 2,500 people. Now, the stampede draws more than 250,000 people from the U.S. and internationally during its two-week run.

Organizers have announced the next Greeley Stampede will take place June 23 to July 4, 2021.

