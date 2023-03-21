OSHA cites company after deadly Greeley trench collapse

A worker was killed in the collapse in August.

GREELEY, Colo. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited and fined a Commerce City company thousands of dollars related to safety violations that led to the death of a man in August.

The Greeley Fire Department was called to a report of a trench collapse with a person trapped in the 1900 block of East 16th Street just before noon Aug. 13.

Crews found a trench that was about 6 feet deep with a portion of the wall that had collapsed and one person trapped inside. That person died, and a second person was taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for OSHA said they investigated the incident and determined that Goldstar Excavation did not meet the requirements for protective systems.

The company was issued a "serious" citation on Feb. 10. That citation included a fine of $15,625.

Goldstar Excavation had until March 7 to contest the fine, but OSHA records show a final order was issued March 8.





