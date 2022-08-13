Worker dies in collapsed trench in Greeley

Greeley Fire said the man was performing utility work when a trench wall collapsed.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man has died after getting caught in a collapsed trench in Greeley Saturday.

The Greeley Fire Department said they were called to a report of a trench collapse with a person trapped in the 1900 block of East 16th Street just before noon.

Crews found a trench that was about six foot deep with a portion of the wall that had collapsed and one person trapped inside.

More personnel and Greeley's trench collapse trailer were called out, as well as additional trench response resources from Platte Valley Fire Protection District, Windsor Severance Fire Rescue and Poudre Fire Authority.

Another person at the site was taken to the hospital, but it's not clear how they were hurt.

Greeley Fire said crews worked to stabilize the trench walls to keep them from collapsing further so they could reach the man, but the operation transitioned from a rescue to a recovery operation. Crews reached him about three hours later.

The man's name has not been released.

