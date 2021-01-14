Worker dies after trench collapse at Greeley worksite

The worker was in a trench when the dirt wall collapsed around him, according to police.

GREELEY, Colo. — A worker died Thursday afternoon after a trench collapsed at a construction site in Greeley, according to the Greeley Police Department (GPD).

Officer responded to the Poudre Ponds site for a report of an injured worker just afternoon. The site is located near the 1100 block of North 35th Avenue.

The worker was in a trench when the dirt wall collapsed, GPD said. The victim, an adult man, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.

His name will be released at a later time by the Weld County coroner. Anyone with information about the incident who has not been interview by officers is asked to contact GPD at 970-350-9605.

